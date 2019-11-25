Siwon goes under fire by Chinese netizens after showing support for Hong Kong

Siwon is facing hate from Chinese netizens.

On the 24th, he had RT'ed a tweet about Patrick Chow, who was shot by police during the Hong Kong protests. In the interview, Patrick Chow had said, "People can be killed by bullets. But beliefs can't be killed". He has since then un-RT'ed it, but Chinese netizens have been giving him hate on his both Twitter and Instagram accounts.

However, Siwon did post on his Weibo to explain that he was only showing his interest in Hong Kong and hoping that the chaos and violence would end soon.

What do you think?