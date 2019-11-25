CIX, Sungmin, and C9 GIRLZ also cancel schedules originally planned for today

CIX, Sungmin, and C9 GIRLZ have also canceled releases and schedules originally planned for today.

They are among the many celebrities that have decided to delay various scheduled because of Hara's passing. So far, artists such as EXO, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, UP10TION, Park Ji Hoon, Cosmic Girls, and AOA have all either canceled or delayed their set schedules for today or the near future. CIX has canceled their 'Twitter Blueroom Live Q&A' as well as their video on 1theK. Sungmin has canceled the release of the live version video of "Orgel" in the recording booth. C9 GIRLZ has decided not to post any contents today as well.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.