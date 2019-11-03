HyunA reveals her daily makeup routine for latest episode of 'HyunA-ing' vlog

HyunA has released the sixth episode of her 'HyunA-ing' YouTube vlog!

In the episode, which was uploaded on November 3 KST, the idol gives her subscribers an 'everyday makeup' look beauty tutorial. The video begins with HyunA disclaiming that while she is a beauty ambassador for Yves St. Laurent, she does not actually wear that much makeup if she doesn't have to, estimating that she usually 'has to' about 360 out of 365 days of the year.

The video ends with a preview for Episode 7, which will be centered around preparations for her "Flower Shower" comeback music video shoot.





Check out HyunA's makeup tutorial above!