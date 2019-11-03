Cosmic Girls unveil 'As You Wish' teaser images for members Luda, Eunseo, and Dawon

Cosmic Girls are continuing to drop teasers ahead of their November comeback!

On November 3 KST, a second batch of solo teasers was revealed through the group's official social media channels. This time around, the teaser images feature members Luda, Eunseo, and Dawon, who are looking both polished and stunning in modified versions of a white-and-black posh uniform look.

Meanwhile, 'As You Wish,' the group's seventh mini album, will be released on November 20.

Check out the teaser images below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!