Golden Child is giving fans a preview of the fifth track on their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'!

Entitled "No Matter What," the song features the group's two main rappers Jangjun and TAG, who also helped compose and write lyrics for it. In the video, fans can also hear the group's main vocalist Joochan, who provided his vocals for the song's hook.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the preview video for "No Matter What" above!