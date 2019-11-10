Cosmic Girls continue countdown until 'As You Wish' comeback with 2nd moving teaser

Cosmic Girls have released a second moving teaser for their 'As You Wish' comeback!

In the moving poster, which was unveiled via their official Twitter account on November 10 KST, the girls can be seen standing together in an office, with member Bona flipping through some documents, her eyes fixed straight in front of her.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls' upcoming mini album 'As You Wish' is set for release on November 19.

Check out the moving teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!