13

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls continue countdown until 'As You Wish' comeback with 2nd moving teaser

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have released a second moving teaser for their 'As You Wish' comeback!

In the moving poster, which was unveiled via their official Twitter account on November 10 KST, the girls can be seen standing together in an office, with member Bona flipping through some documents, her eyes fixed straight in front of her. 

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls' upcoming mini album 'As You Wish' is set for release on November 19.

Check out the moving teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

  1. Cosmic Girls
0 532 Share 81% Upvoted
Interpol Red Notice issued for actress Yoon Ji-oh
23 hours ago   17   12,121

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND