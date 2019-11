Golden Child drops a choreography video for their new single 'Wannabe', and the group shows sleek dance moves in a graceful looking Hanbok. Hanbok is a Korean traditional garment.

The song is the title track off their first full-length album 'RE:BOOT,' which was released on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the choreography video for 'Wannabe' above! What do you think?