SBS's blockbuster action/mystery series 'Vagabond' had its final episode aired on November 23, with an open ending. Suzy's management Management SOOP posted the behind the scenes of the series the day before its grand finale.

The viewers are split over the final episode, but there was no dispute over how beautiful Suzy looked in these pictures. You can see more pictures below and here.

Did you enjoy the series? What did you think of the final episode?