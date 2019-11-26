Cosmic Girls win #1 on this week's 'The Show' with 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls took home their first #1 trophy since their comeback on the November 26 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this episode, the 1st place nominees were Cosmic Girls with their comeback title track "As You Wish", rookie boy group CIX with "Numb", as well as ASTRO with "Blue Flame". Ultimately, Cosmic Girls took the trophy in the end.





After accepting the 1st place trophy, Cosmic Girls relayed, "Thank you to our fans for giving us 1st place as soon as we made our comeback. Please love 'As You Wish' a lot. There's not much of this year left, but I hope that everyone's wishes will be fulfilled."

Meanwhile, other performers on this week's 'The Show' included 1Team, HINAPIA, IN2IT, Golden Child, Nature, South Club, Seven O'clock, and more. Check out Cosmic Girls's lovely "As You Wish" stage below!

