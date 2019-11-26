CLC's Yeeun & NCT Dream's Jeno say goodbye as MCs of 'The Show'

On the November 26 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show', the music program's MCs CLC's Yeeun and NCT Dream's Jeno revealed that this week would be their final week as hosts.

The two stars have been MC-ing SBS MTV's 'The Show' for the past year and 6 months, after their official instatement on May 22, 2018. Yeeun started off with her farewell comment to 'The Show' viewers, as she shared, "I honestly didn't want today to end, but it's now coming to an end. I think I can say that this was one of the few luckiest times of my life, being able to meet and work with so many great people. I ask that you all cheer on JenYenShow's future days. Thank you."

Jeno also commented, "To 'The Show's PDs, writers, and staff members who encouraged us despite our lacks, thank you so much. These past 554 days were days which felt like a very short time, and I want to say 'Great job' to YenShow (Yeeun) for all her hard work. And to the viewers who always returned every Tuesdays to 'The Show', I want to say thank you also. We will return with new roles in our respective areas. Thank you."

Best of luck to Yeeun and Jeno as they return to their groups!