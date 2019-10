WINNER has released their MV teaser for "SOSO".

The boys' 3rd mini-album, titled 'CROSS', will contain 6 songs: title song "SOSO", "OMG", "Dress Up", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Flamenco", Kang Seung Yoon's solo "Wind", and "Don't Be Shy". The MV teaser gives a little bit of a glimpse at how the song will sound like and what the MV will look like.

WINNER is slated to come back on October 23rd. Are you ready?