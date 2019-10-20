Taeyeon releases time table for comeback + announces exhibition

Taeyeon has released a comeback schedule.



Her original comeback schedule had been delayed from Sulli's tragedy, and she's now released the revised time table. According to the new time table, she'll be releasing her tracklist on the 21st, followed by teaser images and highlight clips every day from the 21st to the 25th. There will be MV teaser drops on the 24th and 26th, followed by another teaser image on the 27th, and then she'll be coming back on the 28th.

She's also planning an exhibition for her comeback, which you can see more details for below:

Are you excited for her comeback?