Shinhwa's Hyesung has revealed an emotional MV teaser for his upcoming solo comeback title track, "You Are".

In the brief teaser clip, Hyesung sits in solitary darkness while a snippet of his rich ad-lib note plays over the scene, followed by an emotional line which repeats, "You are...". Excited to hear more? Hyesung's full "You Are" MV as well as his special solo comeback album 'Setlist' is set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST!