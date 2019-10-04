46

Music Video
Super K-Pop boy group SuperM makes electric debut with 'Jopping' MV

SM Entertainment's innovative new super K-Pop boy group SuperM has finally made their debut with their "Jopping" MV. 

Made up of Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten, SuperM will be aiming to take the genre of K-Pop to the next level with their powerful debut. Their debut title track "Jopping" is a electronic pop dance genre, combining the words "jumping" and "popping" to form the title, "Jopping". 

Catch SuperM's exhilarating chemistry, dance, and beat in their "Jopping" MV above, while you wait for their 1st mini album 'SuperM' to drop in a matter of hours, on October 4 at 6 PM KST. 

nnani
54 minutes ago

Should be called Bopping since it's a whole ass b o p.

12

love_isplus
55 minutes ago

I don’t know why, but this is reminding me of old kpop, but I like it.

