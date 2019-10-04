Super K-Pop boy group SuperM makes electric debut with 'Jopping' MV

SM Entertainment's innovative new super K-Pop boy group SuperM has finally made their debut with their "Jopping" MV.

Made up of Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten, SuperM will be aiming to take the genre of K-Pop to the next level with their powerful debut. Their debut title track "Jopping" is a electronic pop dance genre, combining the words "jumping" and "popping" to form the title, "Jopping".





Catch SuperM's exhilarating chemistry, dance, and beat in their "Jopping" MV above, while you wait for their 1st mini album 'SuperM' to drop in a matter of hours, on October 4 at 6 PM KST.

