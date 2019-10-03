8

2 hours ago

ATEEZ suit up in velvet in a performance teaser poster for comeback title track 'Wonderland'

ATEEZ are suited up in velvet as they get ready for their anticipated comeback title track, "Wonderland"!

The group has released a dark teaser poster to raise anticipation for the upcoming performance of "Wonderland", exuding a much more mature vibe this time around than their previous discography. A performance teaser video will be released this October 4 at 6 PM KST, ahead of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST. 

