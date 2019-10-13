Heize is ethereal in MV for autumnal R&B ballad 'Falling Leaves are Beautiful'

Heize is back with her fifth mini album 'Late Autumn'!



On October 13 KST, the solo artist released both her album and the music video for one of its title tracks "Falling Leaves are Beautiful." The single blends Heize's unique and emotion-filled vocals with a sentimental fall season mood, rounded out by a jazzy beat, mellow piano melody, and small-scale string accompaniment.



In the highly cinematic music video for the song, Heize is seen going on a long journey with an unknown yet handsome traveling partner, both holding a folded up letter they eventually burn at the climax of their trip.





Meanwhile, 'Late Autumn' also features a title track with the album's namesake featuring R&B singer Crush, while other tracks on the album feature songs with rapper Giriboy and singer Colde.





Check out the music video in full above!



