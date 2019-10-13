Psy chooses to not take compensation for opening ceremony performance for Korea's 39th National Para Games

Psy will be headlining the opening ceremony of Korea's 39th National Para Games!





On October 13 KST, sources confirmed that not only will Psy be performing at the event, but he has opted to 'donate' the performance to the organizers, not requesting any monetary compensation for the gig.



A number of other popular Korean music talents will be holding special performances on the same evening. Rapper BewhY will be collaborating with sign language interpretation artist Ghoo Tree for a special sign language-infused hip-hop dance performance stage. Former Fin.K.L member Ock Joo Hyun will also be teaming up with harmonica player Jeon Je Duk for a performance of the national anthem.

Meanwhile, the National Para Games will be held from October 15 to 19.