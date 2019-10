N.Flying is only two days away from releasing their sixth mini album 'Yaho'!

On October 13 KST, the band teased fans by dropping the album's highlight medley through their official social media accounts. The video kicks off with a preview of their energetic title track "Good Bam" before showcasing parts of the four other songs that round out the mini album.

Meanwhile, 'Yaho' is set for release on October 15 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the highlight medley above!