GFriend reveal shining MV teaser for Japanese track 'Fallin' Light'

GFriend have revealed the music video teaser for their upcoming Japanese track "Fallin' Light".



The MV teaser follows the GFriend members as they each attempt to solve some sort of puzzle in shining rooms. "Fallin' Light" is the title song of GFriend's first full Japanese album, which drops on November 13 KST.



Watch GFriend's "Fallin' Light" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!