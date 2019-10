Youngjae is gearing up for his comeback with title track "Forever Love".

The former B.A.P member rocks orange hair to match the fall season as he sits in front of a series of dreamy and nostalgic landscapes that bring about nostalgia. Youngjae is currently preparing to drop his second mini-album titled 'O,on'.

Check out the MV teaser above! Are you excited to see what Youngjae has to offer?