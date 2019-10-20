Former B.A.P member Youngjae releases final preview for comeback album 'O,on'

Former B.A.P member Youngjae has revealed his final preview before comeback.

On October 21, Youngjae dropped a video clip that serves as a wrap-up of his set of teasers leading up to his long-awaited solo comeback. 'O,on', the title of his 2nd mini-album, is comprised of four tracks, including the instrumental for the title song "Forever Love".

Check out the video to find Youngjae working his way to perfect his comeback album! The official drop will take place on October 22 at 6 PM KST.