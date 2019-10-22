1

0

Music Video
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

CIX reveals MV for 'My New World'

AKP STAFF

CIX has revealed their MV for "My New World".

The rookie boy group is turning up the heat with their newest Japanese release and their charismatic dance moves shine to the powerful dance track bound to turn heads.

Check the stunning MV out above. 

  1. CIX
0 359 Share 100% Upvoted
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
5 hours ago   12   4,044
CIX
CIX reveals MV for 'My New World'
16 minutes ago   0   359
Epik High
Epik High celebrates their 16th anniversary
37 minutes ago   1   858
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
5 hours ago   12   4,044
Epik High
Epik High celebrates their 16th anniversary
37 minutes ago   1   858
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
3 days ago   404   207,866

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND