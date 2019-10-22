CIX reveals MV for 'My New World'

CIX has revealed their MV for "My New World".
The rookie boy group is turning up the heat with their newest Japanese release and their charismatic dance moves shine to the powerful dance track bound to turn heads.
Check the stunning MV out above.
