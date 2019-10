Lee Seung Gi and Suzy are the talk of the town due to their performances in their SBS drama 'Vagabond'.

The two appeared on the October 22nd broadcast of 'One Night of TV Entertainment' where they revealed some behind the scene stories. Lee Seung Gi especially emphasized his admiration for Suzy, stating: "She seems like Angelina Jolie. Before filming, she would worry but once filming starts, she has fire in her eyes as she disarms people with guns and shoots."