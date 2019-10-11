20

Posted by germainej

BTS's Jungkook hits the gym in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's Jungkook hit the gym in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'!

In the vlog of his vacation, Jungkook works out at the gym as best he cant and then edits his own footage. Fans previously got to see SUGA on a fishing trip, j-hopein LA for a music video filming, RM in Europe, V with his friends on Jeju Island, and Jimin in Hawaii.

Check out Jimin's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!

MyEuphoria1,857 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Me? I exercise by watching Jungkook.
That's the best kind of exercise for my heart! 😍💜🐰

Menean1,406 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

💜

