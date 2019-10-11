BTS's Jungkook hits the gym in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's Jungkook hit the gym in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'!
In the vlog of his vacation, Jungkook works out at the gym as best he cant and then edits his own footage. Fans previously got to see SUGA on a fishing trip, j-hopein LA for a music video filming, RM in Europe, V with his friends on Jeju Island, and Jimin in Hawaii.
Check out Jimin's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!
