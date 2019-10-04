BTS's RM enjoys sights and sounds of Europe in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's RM enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'!
While SUGA went on a fishing trip and j-hope flew to LA for a music video filming, RM went on a vacation to Europe for 9 days. In the video above, RM shows fans footage of delicious meals, boat rides, the beach, a night view, and more.
Watch RM's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!
