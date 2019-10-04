19

BTS's RM enjoys sights and sounds of Europe in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

AKP STAFF

BTS's RM enjoyed the sights and sounds of Europe in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'!

While SUGA went on a fishing trip and j-hope flew to LA for a music video filming, RM went on a vacation to Europe for 9 days. In the video above, RM shows fans footage of delicious meals, boat rides, the beach, a night view, and more.

Watch RM's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!

