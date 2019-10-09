BTS's V heads to Jeju with friends in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's V headed to Jeju Island with friends in his latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.
Fans got to see SUGA on a fishing trip, j-hope flew to LA for a music video filming, and RM went to Europe, and now V went on a trip to Jeju with friends Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Peakboy. In the video above, the 4 friends dance in the car to music, hang out on a boat, exercise, and more.
V gets some family time as well as he goes home during Chuseok, and he also ends up gaming at a computer cafe.
Check out V's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!
