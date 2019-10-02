0

BTS's SUGA takes you on a fishing trip in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's SUGA took fans on a fishing trip in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.

SUGA films his fishing trip from the drive over to the Incheon ocean to fishing on a boat and then eating the delicious catch. As previously reported, BTS are releasing vlogs of the vacations they enjoyed during their break this past August. 

Watch SUGA's full fishing vlog above!  

1 496

The cutest representation of a cat catching fish.

