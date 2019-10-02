BTS's SUGA took fans on a fishing trip in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.
SUGA films his fishing trip from the drive over to the Incheon ocean to fishing on a boat and then eating the delicious catch. As previously reported, BTS are releasing vlogs of the vacations they enjoyed during their break this past August.
Watch SUGA's full fishing vlog above!
0
1
Posted by11 minutes ago
BTS's SUGA takes you on a fishing trip in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'
BTS's SUGA took fans on a fishing trip in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.
1 496 Share 0% Upvoted
Log in to comment