BTS's j-hope takes a trip to LA for 'Chicken Noodle Soup' MV in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's j-hope took a trip to LA to film his "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.



After SUGA's fishing trip, j-hope took fans over to California! He showed fans a few mini mukbang by revealing what he ate on his flight and for room service, practiced his "Chicken Noodle Soup" choreography in his hotel room, and eventually headed over to the set of his MV.



As previously reported, "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G topped iTunes song charts in a total of 69 countries shortly after its release.



Watch j-hope's vlog video above!



