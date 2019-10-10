33

Posted by germainej

BTS's Jimin enjoys Hawaii's nature in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's Jimin enjoyed Hawaii's nature in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.

For his special vacation vlog, Jimin made fans a mini music video with clips of his vacation across the globe, and he spoke to fans during a break in Hawaii. He tells fans he visited the island with his friends, and he misses ARMY and his fellow members. Fans previously got to see SUGA on a fishing trip, j-hope in LA for a music video filming, RM in Europe, and V with his friends on Jeju Island.

Check out Jimin's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!



Anji123427 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So happy to see Jimin having a good time.💕💕

kxk135 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

this vlog is 100% jimin SHORT BUT SWEET I loved it 10/10 best vlog so far 😙👌

