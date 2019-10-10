BTS's Jimin enjoys Hawaii's nature in latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'

BTS's Jimin enjoyed Hawaii's nature in the latest 'BTS Vacation LOG'.
For his special vacation vlog, Jimin made fans a mini music video with clips of his vacation across the globe, and he spoke to fans during a break in Hawaii. He tells fans he visited the island with his friends, and he misses ARMY and his fellow members. Fans previously got to see SUGA on a fishing trip, j-hope in LA for a music video filming, RM in Europe, and V with his friends on Jeju Island.
Check out Jimin's 'BTS Vacation LOG' above!
