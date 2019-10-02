April take you behind-the-scenes in making film for their 'Extra-ordinary You' OST Part.1, 'Feeling'

Girl group April recently participated in a sweet OST for MBC's newest Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Extra-ordinary You'!

The April girls lent their voices for Part.1 of 'Extra-ordinary You's OST series, titled "Feeling". The track serves as an upbeat, lighthearted ending theme to the drama, which also stars April's Naeun as Yeo Joo Da.

Meanwhile, 'Extra-ordinary You' is a fantasy school romance series, where the female lead Eun Dan Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) realizes that she's not a real person, but a character in a comic. The series airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 PM KST.

Go behind the scenes with April in their OST making film above, and make sure to give their full OST a listen as well!