Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

April take you behind-the-scenes in making film for their 'Extra-ordinary You' OST Part.1, 'Feeling'

Girl group April recently participated in a sweet OST for MBC's newest Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Extra-ordinary You'!

The April girls lent their voices for Part.1 of 'Extra-ordinary You's OST series, titled "Feeling". The track serves as an upbeat, lighthearted ending theme to the drama, which also stars April's Naeun as Yeo Joo Da

Meanwhile, 'Extra-ordinary You' is a fantasy school romance series, where the female lead Eun Dan Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) realizes that she's not a real person, but a character in a comic. The series airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 PM KST. 

Go behind the scenes with April in their OST making film above, and make sure to give their full OST a listen as well!

I hope that April will also be making a comeback soon as well. April hasn't had 1 comeback this year and KARD just had their second one. I wasn't too surprised when I saw a few bitter April fans in the KARD's comment section so a comeback will surely appease everyone. I hope they are currently working on it.

