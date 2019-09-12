SuperM tease gorgeous behind-the-scenes album photo shoot feat. Baekhyun

SuperM have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the album photo shoot featuring Baekhyun.
The above teaser video reveals Baekhyun and the gorgeous concept for SuperM's debut mini album, which drops on October 4 KST. The EXO member lays on the green grass and towels off after a bath.
Check out the teaser of Baekhyun's album photo shoot above!
