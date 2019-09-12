8

Posted 1 hour ago

Former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum talks about his last relationship on 'Some Vival'

Former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum talked about his last relationship on 'Some Vival'.

On the September 11th episode of the survival dating show, Kim Ki Bum earned the attention of 3 out of the 4 eligible bachelorettes. Kim Ki Bum revealed it's been about 2 years since he's really left his house for reasons other than work, and he'd like to start dating and getting out. One bachelorette asked him, "When was your last relationship?" 

Kim Ki Bum responded, "Winter of 2017. At the time, it made me think that I wasn't really dating sincerely. I didn't even have a smartphone at the time. I've made a KakaoTalk now, and I want to make an effort," revealing his intentions for being on the show.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Ki Bum.

