Kang Daniel reveals his love of movies

Kang Daniel revealed his love of movies on Now Radio's 'Kang Daniel Show'.



On the September 12th episode, Kang Daniel took some time to introduce a movie, saying, "I really really like movies. As all the members of Danity know, I'll recommend you some." He continued, "I've seen about 1000 films in my 24 years of life. I'm just bragging."



The former Wanna One member continued, "I usually save movies in my phone, and I watch a lot of movies offered on the plane as well. Animation, thriller, horror, I like all the genres. I really like them to the point I can say they're my joy in life."



Did you know Kang Daniel loved movies so much?