ONEUS prepare to battle in 3rd mini album spoiler video

ONEUS have dropped the spoiler video for their 3rd mini album!



It looks like the group will be back with an intense, battle concept as the ONEUS members draw their swords up against each other in the teaser video above. ONEUS's 3rd mini album is titled 'The Way to Get to Moon', and fans can expect their album jacket image next on September 19 KST.



Watch ONEUS's spoiler teaser above!



