3YE get locked up in 'OOMM (Out Of My Mind)' MV

3YE have returned with their music video for "OOMM (Out Of My Mind)"!



The MV follows the 3YE members as they get locked up and take over the prison with their moves. As previously reported, the group's 2nd digital single "OOMM" was made in collaboration with hit songwriter Wooziq, who also wrote 3YE's debut single "DMT (Do Ma Thang)" and Wanna One's "Beautiful".



Watch 3YE's "OOMM" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

