Dream Catcher drop epic fairy tale MV teaser for 'Deja Vu'

Dream Catcher have dropped their epic music video teaser for "Deja Vu".



The girl group are returning with a stunning fairy tale concept for "Deja Vu" and their special mini album 'Raid of Dream', and the above MV teaser reveals a dramatic story with the members gathered around a sleeping beauty in the end. Dream Catcher are also collaborating with RPG mobile game 'King's Raid' for their comeback.



Dream Catcher's 'Raid of Dream' drops on September 18 KST. Watch their MV teaser above!