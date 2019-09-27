3

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Check out idol group brand value rankings for the month of September

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released its monthly brand value rankings of K-Pop idol groups for this month - September!

From August 26 through September 27, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 100 idol groups including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. In 1st place came BTS with an overwhelming 11,902,265 points, followed by TWICE in 2nd place with a total of 6,009,100 points. The ladies of Oh My Girl came in 3rd place, earning a total of 5,536,980 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, Lovelyz, Girls' Generation, IZ*ONE, and EXO. Check out the full brand value analysis, below. 

  1. BTS
  2. Oh My Girl
  3. TWICE
1 1,720 Share 60% Upvoted

0

dizzcity1,282 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

BTS and TWICE are as expected, but looks like Queendom is having a lot of effect.

Share
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
10 hours ago   55   7,807
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
10 hours ago   55   7,807

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND