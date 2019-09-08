'I Can See Your Voice 2's Jeon Sang Keun showcases powerful vocals in emotional 'I Still Love You A Lot' MV

Jang Sang Keun has released his new single "I Still Love You A Lot," the first installment of his 'OST Drama Review Project' music drama series.



"I Still Love You A Lot" is a ballad enhanced by the harmony of beautiful piano and a dramatic string accompaniment, with emotion that is deepened by the singer's mournful yet powerful singing style. The song was made in collaboration with hit producer DOKO, who has previously worked with Younha, TWICE, and Stray Kidz.



The accompanying music video plays out like something of a short film, focused on both the sadder and happier times shared between a couple that has recently broken up.



Meanwhile, Jang Sang Keun first caught the public's attention as a contestant on 'I Can See Your Voice 2.'

Check out the full music video above!