Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

36

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

X1 wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Sunmi, UP10TION, CLC, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, CLC made a comeback with "Devil," M.O.N.T came back with "Rock Paper Scissors," Celeb Five returned with "I Wish I Could Unsee That," G-reyish came back with "KKILI KKILI," and YJP returned with "Class."

As for the winner, Sunmi, X1, and Maktub were this week's nominees. In the end, X1 won with their debut single "Flash."

Other performers were Red VelvetTarget, EVERGLOW, A Pink's Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), ONEWE, IZ, Norazo, VERIVERY, and D1CE.

Check out this week's performances below!

==

COMEBACK: CLC


===

COMEBACK: M.O.N.T


==

COMEBACK: Celeb Five



==

COMEBACK: G-reyish


==

Sunmi


==

Red Velvet


==

EVERGLOW




==

A Pink's Hayoung


==

The Boyz


===

UP10TION



  1. Hayoung
  2. CLC
  3. D1CE
  4. EVERGLOW
  5. G-reyish
  6. IZ
  7. Kwon Hyun Bin
  8. M.O.N.T
  9. Norazo
  10. ONEWE
  11. Red Velvet
  12. Sunmi
  13. Target
  14. The Boyz
  15. UP10TION
  16. VERIVERY
  17. X1
  18. CELEB FIVE
  19. INKIGAYO
  20. YJP
  21. MAKTUB
10 7,678 Share 49% Upvoted

-1

SkaiPSH-45 pts 20 hours ago 1
20 hours ago

Is it even a legit win, when the group contains members who got in via rigging of voting.

Share

1 more reply

-1

Canucks4Life2,922 pts 21 hours ago 5
21 hours ago

Look I get that there company has done some shady things but I think some people are being way to harsh on X1, at the end of the day there still quite talented.

Share

5 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND