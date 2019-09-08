X1 wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Sunmi, UP10TION, CLC, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, CLC made a comeback with "Devil," M.O.N.T came back with "Rock Paper Scissors," Celeb Five returned with "I Wish I Could Unsee That," G-reyish came back with "KKILI KKILI," and YJP returned with "Class."

As for the winner, Sunmi, X1, and Maktub were this week's nominees. In the end, X1 won with their debut single "Flash."

Other performers were Red Velvet, Target, EVERGLOW, A Pink's Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), ONEWE, IZ, Norazo, VERIVERY, and D1CE.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: CLC







COMEBACK: M.O.N.T







COMEBACK: Celeb Five







COMEBACK: G-reyish







Sunmi







Red Velvet







EVERGLOW









A Pink's Hayoung







The Boyz







UP10TION





