F.T. Island are ready to move on in powerful MV for 'Quit'

F.T. Island have officially unveiled their latest single "Quit"!

The song is the title track on their seventh mini album 'ZAPPING,' which was released on September 9. It was created in collaboration with hit-making production team VIP, who also worked on Ben's popular singles "180 Degrees" and "Thank You For Goodbye."

The music video was shot in Paris, France and follows the story of a broken up couple who once enjoyed a fleeting romance in the city. The romantic drama-like video pairs well with frontman Hongki's emotional vocals as he sings the story of someone who is ready to give up and move on after a relationship ends.



Meanwhile, 'ZAPPING' is Hongki's final album before enlisting in the military. The other F.T. Island members plan to then temporarily focus on various solo activities.

Check out the music video for "Quit" above!