DAY6 teases upcoming 'Gravity' world tour with energy-packed promotional clip

DAY6 is gearing up for another world tour!

On September 9, the band's agency JYP Entertainment dropped a promotional spot for their 2019 'Gravity' world tour. The video features various parts of the Seoul nights of the concert tour, offering overseas fans a taste of what they can expect when the band comes to their city.

Meanwhile, DAY6 will be kicking off the North American leg of the tour in New York on September 13 and 15 before moving onto Miami, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. They will then play shows in Southeast Asia and Australia before finishing the world tour with a European leg.

Check out the promotional video for 'Gravity' above!