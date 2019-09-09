R&B singer Kang Min Hee faces boy problems in second MV teaser for 'Curse'

Kang Min Hee is getting ready to release a new single!

On September 9, the R&B songstress's record label Brand New Music unveiled the second music video teaser for her upcoming song "Curse."





In the clip, the singer is seen walking alongside her boyfriend as they argue over what they are going to eat that day. Suddenly, another girl shows up to say hello, and the boyfriend greets her with a hug and offers to buy her pasta which he remembers is one of her favorite dishes. Kang Min Hee watches with an angry expression on her face, as the song's "I want to curse..." hook chorus plays humorously in the background.

Meanwhile, "Curse" is set for release on September 12.

Check out the full teaser clip above!