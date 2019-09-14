1

RPG mobile game 'King's Raid' reveals teaser video feat. Dream Catcher's 'Deja Vu'

RPG mobile game 'King's Raid' has revealed a teaser video featuring Dream Catcher's upcoming track "Deja Vu".

"Deja Vu" is the title track of Dream Catcher's special mini album 'Raid of Dream', which drops on September 18 KST, and it looks like the song will also be featured in an animation for the 'King's Raid' mobile game. 'King's Raid' revealed the teaser video above with the caption, "Dream Catcher's music video with King's Raid animation coming soon."

Stay tuned for updates on Dream Catcher and their collaboration with 'King's Raid'!

