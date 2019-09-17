Super Junior's Heechul talks about being a celebrity without any major scandals

Super Junior's Heechul opened up about being a celebrity without any major scandals.



On the September 16th installment of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It', Heechul was featured for an interview, and one reporter asked him, "It's been 15 years since you debuted. Celebrities have a lot of scandals and accidents. What's your way of promoting without any disreputable incidents?"

Heechul responded, "To be honest, isn't this normal? Being active [as a celebrity] without any incidents is normal. I think because there are so many unthinkable incidents that happen among celebrities, people like Hongki and I get attention [for not having any.] Honestly, it's a matter of course, and I don't know what to say now that I'm being complimented for such a simple thing." He added, "Continue praising me in the future too."

