Baby V.O.X's Kan Mi Youn announces engagement to musical actor Hwang Ba Wool; to marry in November

Baby V.O.X's Kan Mi Youn and musical actor Hwang Ba Wool are getting married!



The announcement was made by Kan Mi Youn's agency Dream Stone Entertainment, who added that the couple would be holding their wedding on November 9 at Dong Soong Church in Seoul.



Meanwhile, Kan Mi Youn debuted as a member of Baby V.O.X in 1997 and has been active as a solo artist since 2006. She has appeared in the musicals 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'King Arthur,' and made her film acting debut through the 2009 horror film 'Yoga Academy.'



Hwang Ba Wool has also starred in a number of musicals, including 'Shear Madness.'

Congratulations to the couple!