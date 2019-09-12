12-member co-ed group K-Tigers Zero drop debut 'Now' & 'Side Kick' MVs

K-Tigers Zero have made their debut with "Now" and "Side Kick"!



The 12-member co-ed group have dropped their first ever mini album with their double title tracks - "Now" produced by Cha Cha Malon and "Side Kick" produced by DJ KOO. As previously reported, the co-ed group includes 7 boys (Sungjin, Kangmin, Hyunmin, Gunwoo, Taejoo, Hyungkyun, Junhee) and 5 girls (Taemi, Yoonji, Yiseul, Yujin, Minji).



Check out K-Tigers Zero's MVs above and below, and let us know what you think of their debut in the comments.





