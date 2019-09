Rookie girl group 3YE has dropped a new version of MV for "OOMM (Out Of My Mind)".

Short for 'Third Eye', 3YE is a powerful 'girl crush' group that emphasizes their commanding choreography for a hip-hop based track. After releasing their original MV for "OOMM", the girls revealed this MV that allows you to focus on their dance moves. The all-female dance crew captures the attention, with the three members leading the crowd.

How do you like this choreography?