MONSTA X joins #TOGETHERBAND to support Global Goal 16, 'Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions'

MONSTA X put on their wristbands to show support for a global campaign initiative.

On September 23, MONSTA X members wore the official deep blue #TOGETHERBAND for Global Goal 16 that symbolizes 'Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions.' This campaign, launched by 'UBS' (an investment banking company) in conjunction with United Nations, promotes 17 different goals that are represented by a certain color for a wristband.

World peace is at the heart of Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. Everyone should enjoy a peaceful life within an inclusive society built upon justice, accountability, fair institutions and sustainable development. Find out more: https://t.co/Rbd8Afk9zV pic.twitter.com/Lzq56q4otz — #TOGETHERBAND (@thetogetherband) September 21, 2019

From ending poverty to tackling environmental issues, these initiatives face global issues and promote wristbands that come in pairs when you order one. Wearing their Goal 16 bands, MONSTA X members talked about which artists they would like to share the other wristband with. Of those mentioned were Billie Eilish, Khalid, Drake, The Chainsmokers, and more.

Are you also interested in supporting any of the 17 campaigns above?