BTOB's Hyunsik has dropped a mysterious image.

As reported, this vocalist from BTOB recently announced that he will make a solo debut in October. On September 23, a cryptic note of an image bewildered fans, as only an unknown astronaut on the moon points his finger up at Hyunsik's name. In the corner, a code reads, "RD-V1102-3".

Can anyone guess what Hyunsik's solo concept might be?