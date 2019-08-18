VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) gets a close up in 'face' version of 'Genie' MV teaser

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has dropped his next music video teaser for "Genie".



In the 'face' version above, fans get close-up shots of VIINI as he reveals different sides to himself. As previously reported, "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak, is the title track of his solo debut mini album 'Dimension' alongside his sub-title track "Bittersweet".



VIINI's 'Dimension' drops on August 19 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers!



